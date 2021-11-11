Stifel Financial Corp Invests $311,000 in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $17,036,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $16,875,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after acquiring an additional 397,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

