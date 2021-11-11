Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $4,169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

