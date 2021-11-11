Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,358 Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 35.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 240.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 71,147 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

China Southern Airlines Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

