Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,450 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBAX. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,548,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000.

NYSEARCA:BBAX opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $60.76.

