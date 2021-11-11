Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Price Target to C$2.40

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.70 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGDTF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

