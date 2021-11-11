Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Hold

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. ASOS has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

