Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$41.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOLD. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

