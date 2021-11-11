Stifel Nicolaus Raises EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target to $141.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME stock opened at $130.60 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.