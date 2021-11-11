Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

CURI opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $454.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

