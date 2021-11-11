Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,085 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,704% compared to the typical volume of 171 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

