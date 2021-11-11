Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Open Text Put Options (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,760% compared to the average daily volume of 129 put options.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Open Text has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 7.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Open Text by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 5.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

