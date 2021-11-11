Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 456 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after acquiring an additional 223,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 148,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 654,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

