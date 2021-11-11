Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

