Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.08.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $505.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $520.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.01 and its 200 day moving average is $427.39.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

