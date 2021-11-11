Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 752.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Motco lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after buying an additional 54,612 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

