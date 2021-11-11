Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $206.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.47 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.49 and a 200-day moving average of $214.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

