Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $752,342 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

BLL opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average is $88.13.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

