Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $503.66 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $294.81 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $506.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

