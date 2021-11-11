Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,246 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $648.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $629.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.56. The company has a market capitalization of $308.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

