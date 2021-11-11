Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 2,035 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.62. 5,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $252.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.18.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

