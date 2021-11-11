Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,826 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $56.92 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34.

