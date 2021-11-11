Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 90 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,794,098. The stock has a market cap of $750.02 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

