Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.75. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 11,854 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 196,789 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.