Student Coin Market Cap Tops $29.78 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $29.78 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Student Coin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Student Coin

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

