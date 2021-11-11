SUKU (SUKU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $51.42 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 11th. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $136.92 million and $51.42 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00225944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00092101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

