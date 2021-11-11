Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMMCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

