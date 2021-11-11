Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.58.

SMU.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$23.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.99. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$12.76 and a 52-week high of C$24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.49%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

