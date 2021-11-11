Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after acquiring an additional 171,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,608,000 after purchasing an additional 103,686 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.29%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.