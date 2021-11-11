Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

Shares of SMCI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,188 shares of company stock worth $2,582,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

