SuperLauncher Market Cap Hits $3.32 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $172,609.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00098605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,845.78 or 1.00401638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.34 or 0.07113484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020204 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,145,592 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

