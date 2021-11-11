Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SRGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Surgalign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgalign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.79.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $123.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surgalign by 0.4% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Surgalign by 260.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,256 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Surgalign by 361.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,961 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Surgalign by 4,074.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,831,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Surgalign by 205.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

