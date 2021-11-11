Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.73

Shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 31083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation.

