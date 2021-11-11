sUSD (SUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.23 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $114.97 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00053836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00225248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00091652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 114,862,985 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

