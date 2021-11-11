Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 10,296 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $9,837,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $5,686,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $5,036,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $4,826,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $3,980,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIII opened at $9.84 on Thursday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

