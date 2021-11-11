Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of SEACOR Marine worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 961,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 417,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

SMHI stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.44. SEACOR Marine had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

