Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $90,000 Position in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 32.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENOB opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.