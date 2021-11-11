SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.85.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $8.55 on Wednesday, hitting $741.92. The stock had a trading volume of 269,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $665.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.49. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $324.56 and a one year high of $762.95.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

