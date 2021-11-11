SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $741.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $665.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.49. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $324.56 and a twelve month high of $762.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $747.85.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

