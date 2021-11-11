SVB Leerink Comments on Inari Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Inari Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Inari Medical stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 206.65 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $789,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,197,507. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

