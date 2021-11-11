SVB Leerink Weighs in on AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.23% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

AVEO opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $244.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

