SVB Leerink Weighs in on LENSAR, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LENSAR in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LENSAR’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

LENSAR stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 69.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LENSAR stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 179,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.64% of LENSAR at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

