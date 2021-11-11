Swingby Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $27.82 million and $651,040.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00073810 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,013,824 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

