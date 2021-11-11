Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Shares Up 1.1%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $565.00 and last traded at $565.00. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $559.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $522.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.75.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

