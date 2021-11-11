Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Sells $566,450.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Stephens upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
