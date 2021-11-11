Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Sells $566,450.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Stephens upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

