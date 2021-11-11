Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sysco also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.33-$3.53 EPS.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.57. 1,984,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,426. Sysco has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.14%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

