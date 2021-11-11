TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) versus 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Financial Survey

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

30.7% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A TAAT Global Alternatives -1,356.50% -195.44% -167.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 180 Degree Capital and TAAT Global Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

180 Degree Capital has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and TAAT Global Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TAAT Global Alternatives $130,000.00 1,952.38 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

180 Degree Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Summary

180 Degree Capital beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements. It makes Co-Investments and takes board sit.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.