Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $106,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 194,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,024 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 10,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $612.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $89.36 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

