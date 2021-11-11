Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $13.05

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $12.00. Talos Energy shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 20,340 shares traded.

TALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.03.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 93,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 75,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

