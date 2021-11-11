Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Rene R. Joyce Sells 20,000 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $54.83 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after buying an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after buying an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

