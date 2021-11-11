TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TaskUs updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TASK stock traded up $5.89 on Thursday, reaching $64.05. 1,510,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,387. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TaskUs stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.